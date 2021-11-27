Cayuga County Office of Tourism: So much to see and do in holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, and it elicits images of delicious food, beautiful decorations, annual traditions and incredible family memories.

My family is spread out through the East Coast and internationally; we’re used to at least one big family gathering a year but haven’t seen each other in over two years. This year my family has been anxiously awaiting the holiday season to catch up with each other in 3D. Zoom has been great, but it’s time for a real hug and a mug of hot chocolate. Sitting around playing board games, baking cookies together, and sharing stories of our experiences are among our favorites. Whether you’re finally getting to be with your mom because she’s been in Canada and unable to travel, or you’re finally hugging your grandkids because they have recently received the vaccination, we all have special reasons to celebrate this year.

Visiting friends and family is one of the top reasons people travel and has always played a pivotal role in the economic impact of tourism. This year, after having missed each other for the 2020 holiday season, family travel is stronger than ever.

“GlobalData’s forecasts suggest that visiting friends and relatives ... travel will experience higher growth, with a 17-percent compound annual growth rate ... between 2021-25, compared to leisure, growing at a 16.4-percent increase between the same time period,” said Johanna Bonhill-Smith, travel and tourism analyst at GlobalData.

Showing off our amazing hometown is something we all love to do, taking our visiting family members to our favorite bakery, hike, pizza place and more. These simple acts bring us joy and bring our family closer to who we are and who our hometown is. We are proud to host our families this holiday season and living in Cayuga County we have some amazing, beautiful and heartfelt ways to spend time together. These are a few of the great things going on this season, and stay tuned, as new events are added to our calendar all the time:

• Visit Ward O’Hara’s festival of trees: Come in and view over 100 Christmas trees donated and decorated by local businesses, organizations, individuals and museum staff. You can also vote for the tree you think looks the best! This popular holiday event has become a holiday tradition for many families!

• Candlelight Tours at Seward House Museum: Experience a full Victorian Christmas with all the trimmings and trappings. Guides lead candlelit tours of the home, which is decorated in holiday splendor by local florists. Visitors learn about Christmas traditions of the Sewards through heart-warming memories shared from their letters and diaries.

• Local shopping: Give your shopping list a boost with shop local events, including the Prison City Holiday Market Dec. 3-5, Christmas in Aurora Dec. 4 and Small Business Saturday Nov. 27 all around the county.

• Celebrate! The Auburn Chamber Orchestra invites you to join them at their holiday inspired concert Dec. 12 at the Merry Go Round Playhouse.

• Cold Moon Christmas Celebration! Dress in all your coziest layers and warmest boots Dec. 18 to celebrate the Winter Solstice and Christmas on the Full Cold Moon at the Historic Howland House and 19th Century Farm Museum.

Contact our office at info@tourcayuga.com to learn more places to go and activities this holiday season and check out our website www.tourcayuga.com/events for event dates and details.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0