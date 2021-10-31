Cayuga County Office of Tourism: Unplan your fall getaway

The fall season is one of the most beautiful in the Finger Lakes. Along with the vibrant colors of the trees, beautiful autumn flowers and breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, there are delicious apples — picked right out of the orchards. And with apples comes cider, doughnuts, apple wine and much more!

Spontaneous getaways can make for some of the most fun and memorable times. Sometimes you just have to let go of your inner planner and hit the road! Fall is the ideal season to enjoy scenic drives around Cayuga County and discover your next favorite spot. Starting in the center of our county, from Auburn:

Head north on Route 38 to Fair Haven and discover Sterling Cidery to enjoy the apple harvest season with delicious hard ciders sitting by their firepit. Discover Hardware Café for a homemade country lunch, then head to our newest bakery, Sweets by Sarah, for a decadent dessert. For live music events in this area, check out Colloca Estate Winery, where you will enjoy award-winning wines and an active event schedule. After filling your heart and stomach, enjoy a fall hike in either Fair Haven Beach State Park or Sterling Nature Center, as both offer marvelous views of Lake Ontario.

Head north on Route 34 to Weedsport and discover Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. to enjoy craft beer and wood-fired pizza in their impressive new location. Discover the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame, and add to your calendar a visit to the Weedsport Speedway next summer. Nearby, visit Owen Orchards, family-owned and operated — it is a throwback to a down-home, old-fashioned farm — and delight in their fresh pressed cider and cider doughnuts. This is what fall is all about!

Head south on Route 38 toward Moravia, and you’ll discover Drifters on Owasco with creative fall events like “Murder on the Water." For more events, head to the hilltop views of Summerhill Brewing. Then pick some pumpkins and shop for local products at Grisamore Farms. Fantastic hiking can be found at Fillmore Glen State Park, and Summerhill State Forest.

Head southwest on Route 326 toward Union Springs to discover the Apple Station Winery, where you can pick apples and enjoy both hard and sweet cider. Enjoying fantastic fall views of Cayuga Lake along Route 90, you will find MacKenzie-Childs and the beautiful, charming town of Aurora. Enjoy a locally sourced meal at the Fargo Bar & Grill, then continue to Long Point Winery and Aurora Brewing Co., where you can imbibe in the flavors of the season with the views of Cayuga Lake.

There is so much to see and do in our own backyard that planning isn’t necessary: Book a last-minute stay and enjoy all the benefits of a well-planned trip without all the planning. You can find all our award-winning craft breweries, fantastic dining options and scenic outdoor activities on our website, tourcayuga.com.

This fall season we invite you to unplan your getaway, hit the road and discover your new favorite spot. Contact our office at info@tourcayuga.com to learn more about fall activities and check out our calendar of events on the website at tourcayuga.com/events to find new and spontaneous places for you to explore.

Karen Kuhl is executive director of the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and can be reached at karen@tourcayuga.com. The office is the designated tourism promotion agency for Cayuga County and promotes the county’s attractions, events and lodging establishments.

