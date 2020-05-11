Cayuga County office offering face masks to seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging is providing cloth face masks for area seniors this month. The masks will be suitable for uses like grocery shopping and other essential tasks, but they are not medical-grade masks, the office said in a news release.

The masks are mainly for seniors 70 and older, but all seniors can obtain them at the following drive-thru distribution times and locations:

• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 19, at the front entrance of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

• 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the front entrance of Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn

• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 21, at the Ledyard Town Office, 1099 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora

• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at the King Ferry Corner Store, 960 Route 34B, King Ferry

• 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 22, at the Fair Haven Firehouse, 4447 Fair Haven Road, Fair Haven

• 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, at the Labuff-Cole American Legion Post, 2598 Legion St., Cato

• 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia

Seniors are asked to remain in their cars.

For more information, call (315) 253-1226.

