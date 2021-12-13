Cayuga County office schedules free Medicare classes

Free Medicare classes taking place in Auburn

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will host several free Medicare basics classes this winter.

The classes will provide unbiased, basic information on Medicare. Topics to be covered include Medicare Part D drug plans, EPIC co-pay assistance, programs to help pay for coverage and the free and low-cost preventive care available through Medicare. No sales efforts will be made.

Classes will take place from from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1, in the basement of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. Participants should bring identification for a security check at the front door.

Registration is required.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

