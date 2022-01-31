Cayuga County office seeks drivers to deliver meals to seniors

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to commit to one morning a week delivering meals to homebound seniors in Auburn and rural Cayuga County.
The program has 16 routes throughout the county. Deliveries require about two hours on a weekday morning. Training and orientation are provided, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes.
The office's program not only offers meals, it said in a news release, but also friendly greetings and a vital safety check. One meal client said, "Thank you so much for your wonderful program. It has been a godsend to me. A wonderful help in my aging years.” Another recipient praised the kind and thoughtful volunteer, and said the meals are a great help since she is unable to cook a full meal anymore. Family members also value the support the program gives to help their aging loved one maintain independence in their own home. They know their loved one has access to a hearty meal each day, and appreciate the daily check-in. Drivers, meanwhile, feel deep satisfaction from the volunteer experience, realizing they make a significant impact: “It’s one of the most rewarding things I have done,” one said.
Additional volunteers will help the program cover routes if volunteers discontinue, or when substitutes are required due to travel, sick days or other needs. No meals are delivered when schools are closed due to poor weather, and recipients use an emergency food package provided each fall. Volunteers can choose to deliver solo or with a partner, in the city or in the county, once a week or more often, or as a substitute.
For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.