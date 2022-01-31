Cayuga County office seeks drivers to deliver meals to seniors

The office's program not only offers meals, it said in a news release, but also friendly greetings and a vital safety check. One meal client said, "Thank you so much for your wonderful program. It has been a godsend to me. A wonderful help in my aging years.” Another recipient praised the kind and thoughtful volunteer, and said the meals are a great help since she is unable to cook a full meal anymore. Family members also value the support the program gives to help their aging loved one maintain independence in their own home. They know their loved one has access to a hearty meal each day, and appreciate the daily check-in. Drivers, meanwhile, feel deep satisfaction from the volunteer experience, realizing they make a significant impact: “It’s one of the most rewarding things I have done,” one said.