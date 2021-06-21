 Skip to main content
Cayuga County office to offer Medicare classes in person, virtually
Cayuga County office to offer Medicare classes in person, virtually

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will host free Medicare basics classes in person and virtually this summer.

Virtual classes will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Attendees will be able to call in or log in with a link sent to their email, and materials will be mailed ahead of time.

In-person classes will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The classes will provide unbiased, basic information on Medicare. Topics to be covered include Medicare Part D drug plans, EPIC co-pay assistance, programs to help pay for coverage and the free and low-cost preventive care available through Medicare. No sales efforts will be made.

Registration is required. To register, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

For more information, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

