Cayuga County office to offer series of classes for older adults

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will offer a series of classes for aging adults in September:

• Monday, Sept. 13: "Independence Through Adaptive Technology" with AccessCNY TRAID, about options to assist with safer independent living

• Tuesday, Sept. 14: "They Are Out to Get You!" with Lifespan of CNY, about scams, fraud and identity theft protection

• Wednesday, Sept. 15: "Advance Care Planning" with Community Living Advocates," about health care proxies, living wills and medical orders for life-sustaining treatment

• Thursday, Sept. 16: "There's a New Power of Attorney!" with Boyle & Anderson, P.C., about the importance of the updated power of attorney

• Friday, Sept. 17: "What is Happening at Your Office for the Aging?" with the Cayuga County Office for the Aging, a public hearing and update on services

All classes take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Zoom, and are free. A limited number of seats will be available to watch the class at the Cayuga County Office Building.

Registration is required by Sept. 7, and Zoom links will be provided upon registration.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-1226 or email ccofa@cayugacounty.us.

