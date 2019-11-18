{{featured_button_text}}
The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will host Medicare basics classes from from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7; 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3; and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the basement training room of the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn.

The classes will provide unbiased, basic information on Medicare. It is geared toward people approaching Medicare enrollment and people already enrolled who are overwhelmed or confused by the information and options available. No sales efforts will be made and no vendors will be present.

Topics to be covered include Medicare Part D drug plans, EPIC co-pay assistance, programs to help pay for coverage and the free and low-cost preventive care available through Medicare.

Registration is required, but admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to register, call (315) 253-1226 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

