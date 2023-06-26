Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy has been elected to join the board of the New York State Association of County Health Officials, the association announced in a news release.

Cuddy was one of five new members elected to the board. The association represents all 58 local health commissioners and public health directors, serving as a voice for state health departments.

"We are grateful to these new members and all of the members of our board of directors for their voluntary service," Executive Director Sarah Ravenhall said. "The expertise and experience of these new board members will be critical to our efforts to advocate for effective and properly resourced state policies that are necessary to sustain the critical services provided by local health departments."