Cayuga County organization receives $50K for disability services
HUMAN SERVICES

Cayuga County organization receives $50K for disability services

Mozaic 1

Mozaic staff member Cindy Klock teaches Brittany Davis how to read music and learn the piano to pass the time during quarantine.

 Provided

Mozaic the nonprofit organization supporting people with disabilities in Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties, has been awarded $50,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services.

The money will support guardianship and recreation programs at the organization, formerly known as the Arc of Seneca Cayuga. NYSARC Trust Services money can enable people with disabilities to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs.

This year, Mozaic received $26,000 for guardianship services for people who would not otherwise have a legal guardian or advocate, as well as $24,000 for new recreational opportunities for the 1,800 individuals the organization serves. Mozaic will use the funds to purchase supplies for virtual events and small community outings.

For more information about Mozaic, visit mozaic.org or call (315) 539-5067.

