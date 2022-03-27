 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AGRICULTURE

Cayuga County part of new livestock rodeo series

Cayuga County Fair 2.JPG

A competitor walks her cow to the judging tent at the Cayuga County Fair in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, along with extension offices in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Tioga counties, are launching the CNY 4-H Livestock Rodeo Series.

The series will educate youth about raising, preparing and showing livestock animals, with the focus this year being meat goats, sheep and beef. Sessions will have experts and staff present to youth and lead them through hands-on activities to prepare them for the show season. Days will conclude with showmanship contests, and all youth will leave with a tool to prepare them for the season.

The first session (sheep and meat goats) will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Broome County Fairgrounds. Another (beef) will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Cortland County Fairgrounds. Registration is open for both events, each of which costs $10. Scholarships are available, and information can be obtained from local 4-H offices. (Cloverbud members are not eligible for the events.)

For more information, contact Erin Humphrey of the Cayuga County extension at emw54@cornell.edu.

