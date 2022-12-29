Cayuga County program offering Christmas tree recycling

Trees will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3-6, 9-13 and 17-20 at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. Trees must be free of decorations and other foreign objects.

The program is sponsored by Cayuga Recycles, a program of the Cayuga County Planning Department in conjunction with the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. Trees will be chipped into mulch for use on county projects. Those who trade them will receive a certificate for a Colorado blue spruce seedling that they can redeem at the district's annual Spring Tree & Shrub Sale May 12.