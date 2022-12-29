 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County program offering Christmas tree recycling

Richard Rice of Port Byron drops off a Christmas tree at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District's Trade-a-Tree program in 2016.

The Trade-A-Tree program is back to give Cayuga County residents an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees for a seedling.

Trees will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 3-6, 9-13 and 17-20 at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. Trees must be free of decorations and other foreign objects.

The program is sponsored by Cayuga Recycles, a program of the Cayuga County Planning Department in conjunction with the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County. Trees will be chipped into mulch for use on county projects. Those who trade them will receive a certificate for a Colorado blue spruce seedling that they can redeem at the district's annual Spring Tree & Shrub Sale May 12.

For more information, visit cayugaswcd.org or call (315) 252-4171 ext. 4.

