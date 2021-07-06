Cayuga County schedules farmers market coupon distribution

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will distribute senior farmers market coupons at the following drive-thru sites this summer:
• 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, at the Ledyard town barn parking lot, 1099 Poplar Ridge Road, Aurora
• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Cayuga Community College bus loop, 197 Franklin St., Auburn
• 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16, at the Kinney Drugs parking lot, 2783 Route 31, Weedsport
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at the Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School bus loop, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron
• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Fair Haven American Legion parking lot, 14521 Lake St., Fair Haven
• 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 26, at the Kinney Drugs parking lot, 130 Main St., Moravia
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the Union Springs High School bus loop, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs
• 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Seward Elementary School bus loop, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn
Seniors must be 60 or older to be eligible for coupons, with a monthly income at or below $1,986 in a one-person household or $2,686 in a two-person household. Seniors are eligible for one coupon booklet per person per year.
All COVID-19 guidance will be followed, including masks at all times and use of sanitizer after contact. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, and must pick up their own coupons. Individuals with proof of power of attorney or proxy must call the office a week prior to the pickup for the official form, and can sign for and pick up coupons.
Due to COVID-19, coupons will not be distributed at the Office for the Aging or senior buildings around the community.
For more information, call (315) 253-1226.