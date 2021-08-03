Cayuga County schedules final farmers market coupon distributions

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has announced the final distribution events for senior farmers market coupons this summer. They will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 10, 17 and 24, in the parking lot of Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn.

The coupons are for $20 and can be used at designated farmers markets throughout the state.

Seniors must be 60 or older to be eligible for coupons, with a monthly income at or below $1,986 in a one-person household or $2,686 in a two-person household. An eligibility for must be signed but no identification or proof of income will be requested. Eligible seniors may designate another individual to pick up their coupons, but they must contact the Office for the Aging for a proxy form.

Due to COVID-19, coupons will not be distributed at the Office for the Aging or the Edward T. Boyle Center.

Once the number of coupons is exhausted, a waiting list will be maintained in the event of additional coupon availability. The coupon program ends on Sept. 30.

For more information, call (315) 253-1226.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0