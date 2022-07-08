Cayuga County schedules senior farmers market coupon distributions

Seniors must be 60 or older to be eligible for coupons, with a monthly income at or below $2,095 in a one-person household or $2,823 in a two-person household. Seniors are eligible for one coupon booklet per year. Eligible seniors must pick up their own coupons, but proxy forms can be found on the office's website at cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging, or mailed by request. Coupons will not be distributed at the Office for the Aging or senior facilities in the community.