Cayuga County schedules senior farmers market coupon distributions

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has announced when it will distribute senior farmers market coupons this summer.
Drive-thru distribution events will take place:
• 1-4 p.m. Monday, July 11, in the bus loop of Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn
• 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 13, in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 2783 Route 31, Weedsport
• 9 a.m.-noon Monday, July 18, in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, July 22, in the bus loop of Southern Cayuga Central School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, July 25, in the bus loop of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron
• 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 29, in the bus loop of William H. Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the bus loop of Union Springs High School, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs
• 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Road, Sterling
Seniors must be 60 or older to be eligible for coupons, with a monthly income at or below $2,095 in a one-person household or $2,823 in a two-person household. Seniors are eligible for one coupon booklet per year. Eligible seniors must pick up their own coupons, but proxy forms can be found on the office's website at cayugacounty.us/507/Office-for-the-Aging, or mailed by request. Coupons will not be distributed at the Office for the Aging or senior facilities in the community.
For more information, call (315) 253-1550.