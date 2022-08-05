Cayuga County senior farmers market coupons gone for season

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has exhausted its supply of senior farmers market coupons for the summer.

Eligible seniors may contact the office to be added to a waiting list, but there is no guarantee the state Department of Agriculture & Markets will provide more for the season.

The office does not expect to distribute any coupons at the Auburn Farmers Market this season.

Those who have received coupons are encouraged to spend them before the market season closes.

For more information, call the office at (315) 253-1226 or email ccofa@cayugacounty.us.