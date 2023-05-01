The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office has assigned iPads to every one of its road patrol deputies to use in the event of mental health crises.

The devices will allow deputies to access remote mental health services with licensed clinicians for individuals experiencing crises, Sheriff Brian Schenck said in a news release.

The office is the first law enforcement agency in New York state to provide iPads for that purpose, Schenck said. The program is a collaboration between his office, Cayuga County Mental Health, Liberty Resources, the state Office of Mental Health and the Institute for Police, Mental Health & Community Collaboration. Liberty partners with the county for after-hours crisis services.

As of April 28, deputies can use secure video conferencing with clinicians from the county or Liberty Services when responding to mental health crises.

The program is currently available from 8 a.m. to midnight, but the goal is to staff it 24/7, Schenck said.

"The goal of the program is to provide necessary resources to individuals suffering from a mental health crisis while dramatically reducing law enforcement transports to hospitals," he said. "Other benefits include cutting the costs of a hospital visit for the patient along with freeing up deputies and emergency room staff/space used for mental health consults. These remote evaluations often provide a more positive interaction with law enforcement while providing much-needed evaluation and support in the comfort and privacy of their own home."

Lauren Walsh, the county's director of community services, noted that the program will be particularly effective in a rural county like Cayuga.

"This will benefit individuals by allowing them the ability to reach mental health resources while simultaneously alleviating barriers. Mental health-related law enforcement calls can now be put into the hands of professionals, allowing them to assess and safety plan," she said. "This is another effort by our community agencies and the county to help individuals in our community access mental health resources because we know how the need continues to grow."

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/589/Mental-Health.