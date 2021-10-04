Cayuga County smoking rate dips almost 3%

The Tobacco-Free CNY program of the Onondaga County Health Department has reported an almost 3% decrease in the adult smoking rate in Cayuga County, from 21% to 18.3%.

The data, which comes from the state Department of Health, also shows drops in the smoking rate from 17.2% to 12% in Onondaga County and from 29% to 22% in Oswego County.

“Reducing tobacco use and eliminating secondhand smoke exposure are ways we can improve health and reduce tobacco-related death and disease. I applaud the community for reducing tobacco use and celebrate the health benefits that are recognized when a person quits using tobacco," Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said in a news release.

Tobacco-Free CNY works with community partners to implement tobacco-free policies in outdoor areas, reduce secondhand smoke exposure and limit tobacco marketing toward youth, among other efforts. Tobacco continues to cause the deaths of 28,000 New York state residents every year, the health department said.

For more information, visit tobaccofreecny.org or call (315) 435-3280.

