Cayuga County students come out on top of college entrepreneur program

Cayuga Community College named two local students the top business owners in its inaugural Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!).
Union Springs student Alexander Church and Auburn student Johntae Smith are the founders of EZ-Carries, which creates and provides products for people who have temporary or permanent mobility difficulties. The two students are starting merchandise production and their business will represent the YEA! class at the Saunders Scholars National Conference & Competition scheduled for late August.
The entrepreneurial skills program sees students design proposals, conduct market research and work with instructors and local business leaders, then pitch their ideas to potential investors. A local investor panel named EZ-Carries the top business and provided $1,000 in startup funding. Nonprofit Sports 4 All, founded by Auburn student Madison Chambers, and Solclay, founded by Southern Cayuga student Silas Warren-MacCormick, each received $250. All other businesses received funding as well.
“We are incredibly proud of Alexander and Johntae, and of all the students in our YEA! class who completed this difficult program and are now business owners in our community,” college President Dr. Brian Durant said in a news release. “We appreciate the support LOCATE Finger Lakes and Board Chair Mike Nozzolio provided these students, and we know they will join us in saying that we’re excited to watch these students succeed in the years ahead.”
Church came up with the idea for EZ-Carries' first product, the EZ-Carrier, after using crutches for a sports injury. The product is a holder that latches to crutches, allowing users to carry water bottles or other items. He and Smith worked with mentors Anne Mlod and Richard Denno, and visited local businesses like Currier Plastics and Bo-Mer Plastics, before prototyping the carrier with help from Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. They are now taking preorders for the product.
For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu, yeausa.org or ez-carries.com.
