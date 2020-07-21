Cayuga County students come out on top of college entrepreneur program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga Community College named two local students the top business owners in its inaugural Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!).

Union Springs student Alexander Church and Auburn student Johntae Smith are the founders of EZ-Carries, which creates and provides products for people who have temporary or permanent mobility difficulties. The two students are starting merchandise production and their business will represent the YEA! class at the Saunders Scholars National Conference & Competition scheduled for late August.

The entrepreneurial skills program sees students design proposals, conduct market research and work with instructors and local business leaders, then pitch their ideas to potential investors. A local investor panel named EZ-Carries the top business and provided $1,000 in startup funding. Nonprofit Sports 4 All, founded by Auburn student Madison Chambers, and Solclay, founded by Southern Cayuga student Silas Warren-MacCormick, each received $250. All other businesses received funding as well.