Cayuga County tax help program taking appointments

The Cayuga County CA$H (Creating Assets, Savings and Hope) free tax preparation program is now available to the public.

The program is available by appointment only from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the former preschool at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

To make an appointment, call (315) 294-8797 and leave a voicemail with your name and contact information. An IRS-certified volunteer will respond within two weeks to schedule the appointment.

Free tax return service is also available at myfreetaxes.com.

