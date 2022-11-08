Cayuga County teens compete at national horse contest

Three teens from Cayuga County traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, last week to represent New York state at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup.

Payton Youngers, Katie Dristle and Haley McCarthy were among 14 4-H members from 11 counties to represent the state at the largest 4-H horse program contest in the country.

The contest encourages teamwork, decision-making and critical thinking in four events. The Horse Bowl tests horse industry knowledge; Hippology tests veterinary and management knowledge; Horse Judging tests decision-making and communication skills; and Horse Communications is a public speaking event on equine industry topics.

The three Cayuga County teens qualified by competing in these events at a regional level after years of study. Youngers qualified for the Horse Bowl team, while Katie and Haley qualified for the Hippology team. Youngers placed first individually, and the team finished as the Reserve Grand Champion. Dristle also placed first individually, and the Hippology team finished third.

Youngers was selected for the state 4-H horse program's Perpetual "Good Samaritan" Award as well.

For more information about 4-H, email the Cayuga County office at cayuga@cornell.edu.