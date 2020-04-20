Cayuga County thanks community for PPE donations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“True character is revealed in the choices a human being makes under pressure — the greater the pressure, the deeper the revelation, the truer the choice to the character's essential nature.” — Robert McKee

We all feel the pressure during this health crisis in different ways, but the important part is that the crisis doesn’t consume or define us. What defines us is our actions and many people in Cayuga County let their actions speak louder than words over the last few weeks. I’ve never been more proud to live in a community that so readily and generously supports each other, especially during uncertain and difficult times as these.

Normally, we would hold fundraisers and benefits when a person or organization needs help. Now, people are sewing masks, donating personal protective equipment, and bringing food to our essential workers and businesses.

On behalf of the County Legislature and the County Emergency Management Office, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the individuals and organizations who have answered the call for help and selflessly donated a number of essential safety items that are now protecting our frontline workers who continue to provide much-needed services during this pandemic.