Cayuga County thanks community for PPE donations

“True character is revealed in the choices a human being makes under pressure — the greater the pressure, the deeper the revelation, the truer the choice to the character's essential nature.” — Robert McKee
We all feel the pressure during this health crisis in different ways, but the important part is that the crisis doesn’t consume or define us. What defines us is our actions and many people in Cayuga County let their actions speak louder than words over the last few weeks. I’ve never been more proud to live in a community that so readily and generously supports each other, especially during uncertain and difficult times as these.
Normally, we would hold fundraisers and benefits when a person or organization needs help. Now, people are sewing masks, donating personal protective equipment, and bringing food to our essential workers and businesses.
On behalf of the County Legislature and the County Emergency Management Office, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the individuals and organizations who have answered the call for help and selflessly donated a number of essential safety items that are now protecting our frontline workers who continue to provide much-needed services during this pandemic.
“We have seen an abundance of generosity coming through the Emergency Management Office. It has been our pleasure to accept and distribute these donations on behalf of Cayuga County,” said Amy Russett, Director of Emergency Management. ”These donations have been distributed to Auburn Community Hospital, nursing homes, adult care facilities, medical offices, first responders (law/fire/EMS), Public Health Department, Mental Health Department, Department of Social Services, Gavras Center, Probation Department, and food pantries.
A couple of comments from customers and employees willing to volunteer their time led to Mac…
In light of recent orders that require face coverings for employees who interact with the public as well as all New Yorkers who are out in public, the need for face coverings will be even greater in the immediate future. The Emergency Management Office continues to accept donations of hand-sewn or otherwise home-made cloth face coverings to distribute to essential businesses and workers. Please call EMO at (315) 253-1164 to arrange for delivery or find out which businesses are in need and donate to them directly.
Stay healthy and stay safe.
Aileen McNabb-Coleman is chair of the Cayuga County Legislature. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!