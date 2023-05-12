A Cayuga County tire recycling event has been scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Natural Resource Center at 7413 County House Road in Sennett.

Old or used tires, on or off rims, and no larger than 36 inches in outside diameter, are eligible. There is a limit of 40 tires per household. The recycling fee is $1 per tire 30 inches or smaller, and $5 per tire 31 to 36 inches.

Recycling tires can reduce the risk of fire and West Nile and eastern equine encephalitis viruses, as well as impacts on the natural environment, the county said in a news release.

The event is for Cayuga County residents only. It is sponsored by the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development, the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Nucor Steel in Auburn and the Cayuga County Solid Waste Management Program.

For more information, or to inquire about recycling more than 40 tires, call (315) 255-1183.