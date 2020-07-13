Cayuga County to distribute senior farmers market coupons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will distribute farmers market coupons this year at drive-thru sites.

All state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed; masks must be worn and sanitizer must be used after any contact. Clients must remain in their vehicles at all times. Clients must pick up their own coupons; people with power of attorney and proxies (with written permission slips) can sign for coupons for other individuals, and can also pick up multiple coupons for clients. Documents must be provided.

To be eligible for the coupons, you must be 60 or older and have a monthly income at or below $1,967 for one-person households or $2,658 for two-person households. One coupon is available to one person per year.

Drive-thru distribution will take place at the following dates and times:

• 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the bus loop at Southern Cayuga High School, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora

• 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the parking lot of the American Legion in Fair Haven, 14521 Lake St., Fair Haven

• 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the bus loop of Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn

The Citizen's 2020 farmers market guide: COVID-19 closes one, others adjusting At least one farmers market in the Cayuga County area won't open this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but others are preparing for a sea…