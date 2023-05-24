The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has announced its 2023 Annual Meeting Awards and the return of the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail.

The awards, which will take place June 6 at Prison City Brewing on North Street in Auburn, will go to four recipients who came together to create the public Harriet Tubman mural on the Nolan Block on Genesee Street: Arthur Hutchinson (artwork and creative direction), the Harriet Tubman Boosters (fundraising and project inspiration), the Kyle family (installation space and lighting), and A&M Graphics (printing and installation.

"The partnerships and effort to recognize Harriet Tubman and her life in Auburn is of incredible importance and we would like to recognize the common goal and the individual strengths that produced a powerful partnership," the office said in a news release.

The office will also recognize New Hope Mills restaurant for celebrating its bicentennial, and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill for his support of local tourism during his 16-year tenure.

Meanwhile, the office has recently launched the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail for 2023 with a focus on inclusive diets.

Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free sweets from the award-winning trail's 21 partners are being showcased this year, the office said in a news release. Two gift baskets from the partners will also be raffled this year, and pop-up stands are scheduled for the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center this summer.

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or flxsweettreat.com.