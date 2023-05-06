The Cayuga County Office of Tourism is recognizing the impact of travel during National Travel and Tourism Week, taking place May 7 through May 13 and themed #TravelForward.

Nationally, the U.S. travel industry generated $2.6 trillion in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs. It also generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes, saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes. In Cayuga County in 2021, the industry drove $16.3 million in state and local taxes, provided $528 in tax relief per county household and employed 1,502 people.

The local tourism office seeks to educate visitors about the unique history that impacted global movements, the history makers who settled in the area and the small businesses that "make our destination a community and our community a destination," the office said in a news release.

“Travel is at the heart of Cayuga County and the Finger Lakes powering a strong U.S. economy, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity," said Karen Kuhl, executive director of the office. "This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute in the future.”

For more information, visit ustravel.org/nttw or tourcayuga.com.