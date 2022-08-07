Cayuga County tourism office launches Tubman podcast

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has partnered with Whetstone Magazine on a new podcast series honoring Harriet Tubman's life and legacy in New York.

"Walk in Her Footsteps: Harriet Tubman's Life in Auburn, NY" is a four-part series hosted by tourism ambassador Beonca Louis and the magazine. It features stories and interviews with academics, historians and descendants to provide a glimpse into the life of the iconic abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor. The themes of the episodes are “Historical Auburn,” “Walking in her Footsteps,” and “Aunt Harriet & Her Legacy Today.”

The podcast launched Aug. 2, and new episodes will follow each Tuesday. It is available on most podcast platforms.

The podcast is part of the county tourism office's continuing efforts to raise awareness for visitors of Auburn that Tubman chose to make her home there as a free woman.

“She was an ordinary woman who did extraordinary things” said Michelle Galvin Jones, a descendant of Harriet Tubman, in a news release.

Executive Director Karen Kuhl adds, “Our aim is to reach a whole new audience and edify them to not only this historic figure, but to the beauty and unique place that is the Finger Lakes of New York.”

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or call (315) 255-1658.