HISTORY

Cayuga County tourism office launches Underground Railroad app

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism has introduced a new app, Tubman's UGRR-Cayuga County.

The self-driving tour app includes two routes to guide users through the history of the Underground Railroad in Cayuga County, which includes more than 100 documented local connections. The Auburn route has 34 sites and the Cayuga County one has 27.

Sites include the Seward House Museum in Auburn, then home of politician William H. Seward and his wife, Frances, who hid people who escaped from slavery in their basement. The Howland Stone Store Museum is another site, where users can learn about Harriet Tubman's friendship with fellow suffragist and abolitionist Emily Howland.

The app is free and available on the Apple and Google app stores.

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com/harriet-tubman/places-to-visit/underground-rail-road-tour.

