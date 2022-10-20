Cayuga County tourism office promoting fall visits to area

The Cayuga County Convention and Visitor's Bureau is promoting fall travel to the area with the third year of its "UnPlan a Getaway" campaign.
The campaign encourages people from the region to travel to the area and experience its award-winning breweries, dining options, scenery, outdoor activities and fall events at orchards and farms.
“People are surprised to realize just how much there is to see and do right in their own backyards,” Cayuga County Office of Tourism Executive Director Karen Kuhl said in a news release. “We’ve been truly inspired by the creative ways our local businesses have responded to the challenging times we’re living in, and we hope to attract visitors from around the region to come explore all we have to offer. Fall is a wonderful time to hop on the road and go!”
For more information, visit tourcayuga.com, pinterest.com/cayugatourism or facebook.com/cayugatourism, or find @Cayuga_Tourism on Instagram or Twitter.