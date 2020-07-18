Cayuga County tourism office promoting suffrage movement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To promote sites in the Cayuga County area related to the women's suffrage movement, during this centennial year of the 19th Amendment giving women the right the vote, the Cayuga County Office of Tourism has created a bingo card and related activity.

The card contains attractions in the area related to the movement. Because many of them are closed to the public, the office is encouraging people to take selfies with the buildings to fill out their cards. One winner will be randomly selected to win a Harriet Tubman print by Auburn artist Blake Chamberlain. The deadline to submit is Monday, July 27.

The activity, meanwhile, is titled "Finding Your Suffragist Soul Sister." In a blog on the office's website, tourcayuga.com, several members and supporters of the women's rights movement are listed with biographical descriptions and key traits, helping readers decide which ones they identify with the most.

For more information, including the card and the activity, visit tourcayuga.com or facebook.com/cayugatourism.

