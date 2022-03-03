Cayuga County United Way receives $10K grant

The money, from the worldwide organization's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, will be used by United Way of Cayuga County to facilitate a complete strategic plan and operating model analysis. The money is intended to increase internal capacity and crisis response preparedness, including business continuity planning data security and more.

“United Way of Cayuga County is grateful to have the support needed to increase its capacity to better respond to community needs around COVID-19 and other emergencies and disasters,” said Kathryn Dennis, executive director of United Way of Cayuga County, in a news release. “It’s not often that organizations receive grant funding that focuses on vital back office tools such as business continuity planning and operational analysis. This process, funded by this grant, will ensure we remain very aware of what our community needs, and that their United Way responds and revolutionizes accordingly.”