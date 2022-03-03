 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County United Way receives $10K grant

United as 1

The United Way of Cayuga County was recently surprised with a $10,000 donation from FingerLakes1.com. The media outlet's vice president of client services, Sydney Radka, invited the United Way team to visit the FingerLakes1.com offices on Feb. 22. When the team arrived, it was welcomed by staff and the $10,000 check, which was designated to support children in the community. “Our company is only as strong as the communities we serve. We’re fortunate to be able to support the vital work the United Way of Cayuga County does every day to help those who need it most, especially children,” FingerLakes1.com President Jim Sinicropi said in a news release. The donation brings the United Way of Cayuga County closer to meeting its 2021-2022 fundraising campaign goal of $800,000. The campaign runs until March 4. “Every campaign is a huge success. The energy and momentum of the 2021-22 campaign truly sets it apart from previous years as we work with individuals, organizations, and businesses to Rebuild Cayuga Together," said United Way of Cayuga County Marketing and Campaign Coordinator Julisa Stone. For more information, or to donate, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

 Provided

The United Way of Cayuga County has received a $10,000 grant award from United Way Worldwide.

The money, from the worldwide organization's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, will be used by United Way of Cayuga County to facilitate a complete strategic plan and operating model analysis. The money is intended to increase internal capacity and crisis response preparedness, including business continuity planning data security and more.

To date, the local United Way has provided $49,976 to the community as it responds to COVID-19.

“United Way of Cayuga County is grateful to have the support needed to increase its capacity to better respond to community needs around COVID-19 and other emergencies and disasters,” said Kathryn Dennis, executive director of United Way of Cayuga County, in a news release. “It’s not often that organizations receive grant funding that focuses on vital back office tools such as business continuity planning and operational analysis. This process, funded by this grant, will ensure we remain very aware of what our community needs, and that their United Way responds and revolutionizes accordingly.”

For more information about United Way of Cayuga County, or to donate or volunteer, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.

