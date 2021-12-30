Cayuga County veterans chapter holding wreath sale

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, is holding a wreath match sale through Jan. 14 in conjunction with the Wreaths Across America program.

Those who order wreaths for $15 will receive a second one for free when they arrive in December 2022. Businesses and individuals are welcome to purchase wreaths and support the chapter and program.

Checks can be sent to VVA 704, WAA Matching Program, P.O. box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021. Checks should include a phone number and address, and be made payable to "VVA 704."

For more information, contact Dr. Linda Townsend at (315) 252-1762 or Nick Valenti at (315) 604-1918, or email cayugacounty704@gmail.com.

