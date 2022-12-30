 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Cayuga County veterans chapter offering wreath deal

Veterans 3

Wreaths are displayed during a Wreaths Across America ceremony in Auburn Dec. 17.

 Kelly Rocheleau

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, is offering a two-for-one deal on wreaths through Wreaths Across America. The sale continues through Jan. 8.

The 16-inch Maine balsam wreaths come with a red bow. The two wreaths cost $15, and must be purchased through the chapter for the deal to apply.

Checks for wreath purchases can be sent to VVA Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021. An address and phone number should be included on the check.

For more information, call Nick Valenti at (315) 604-1918 or Dr. Linda Townsend at (315) 252-1762.

Tags

