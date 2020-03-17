Cayuga County Veterans' Services Agency: Learn about overlooked resources

At the Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency, our staff is on hand to support the over 5,500 veterans who live in our community. Much of our time is spent working with veterans and family members on benefits such as health care, disability compensation and veteran pensions, just to name a few.
While those medical and pension benefits tend to be the most requested, there are many overlooked resources that are available to our veterans.
In 2018, the Department of Veterans Affairs launched “VetResources,” a centralized website and newsletter dedicated to getting veterans in touch with their benefits. In 2019, they tracked which resources were most commonly used or asked about, and we hope that by getting the word out, our local vets can take advantage of them as well.
The VA Welcome Kit aims to solve the problem of veterans not knowing which benefits are available to them. This 26-page document is designed to easily guide vets new and old through available benefits and eligibility questions. Veterans and family members can get a copy any time on the VA website at: www.va.gov/welcome-kit. As always, if you would like some assistance navigating this document or your benefits, we’re happy to help.
Veterans with disabilities may be eligible for free access to both state and national parks. The NYS Lifetime Liberty Pass benefits includes free vehicle entry to state parks and DEC-operated day-use areas, as well as numerous state boat launch sites, historic sites, arboretums and park preserves; free golf at 28 state park golf courses; free swimming pool entrance at 36 state park pools, and discounted camping and cabin rentals at all 119 state park and DEC campgrounds.
At the federal level, an America the Beautiful pass is your ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. Each pass covers entrance fees at national parks and national wildlife refuges as well as standard amenity fees (day-use fees) at national forests and grasslands, and at lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A pass covers entrance, standard amenity fees and day-use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at per-vehicle fee areas (or up to four adults at sites that charge per person).
Travel opportunities for veterans are quite popular. Many veterans don’t realize that they can receive small discounts on flights by many airlines by calling and talking to representatives in person. Vets can also take advantage of 10% discounts on Amtrak, free military “Space-A” flights (for retirees and disabled vets), and discounts on hotels and resorts through the Armed Forces Vacation Club (AFVClub.com).
Another attractive benefit is access to free sporting and entertainment events. Many organizations like to give away free seating to sports, theater and various other events to our current and former military members. Two organizations that gather these tickets and get them out to veterans are “VETTIX” and “Team Red, White, and Blue.” You can sign up on their websites and receive automatic updates about ticket availability in your area.
Finally, vets looking for networking options can get a free upgrade to a LinkedIn Premium account or even sign up for the veterans-only social media site “Rallypoint.com” and join a community already 1.6 million strong!
We know that as a veteran trying to find, sort and keep track of your benefits can seem daunting, but as always we want to encourage all veterans living in Cayuga County to get in touch with us for any questions you may have. We’re available to assist 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Appointments are appreciated and can be made by calling (315) 253-1281.
The Cayuga County Veterans Services Agency, 95 Genesee St., Auburn, can be reached at (315) 253-1281 or email veterans@cayugacounty.us.