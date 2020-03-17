Cayuga County Veterans' Services Agency: Learn about overlooked resources

At the Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency, our staff is on hand to support the over 5,500 veterans who live in our community. Much of our time is spent working with veterans and family members on benefits such as health care, disability compensation and veteran pensions, just to name a few.

While those medical and pension benefits tend to be the most requested, there are many overlooked resources that are available to our veterans.

In 2018, the Department of Veterans Affairs launched “VetResources,” a centralized website and newsletter dedicated to getting veterans in touch with their benefits. In 2019, they tracked which resources were most commonly used or asked about, and we hope that by getting the word out, our local vets can take advantage of them as well.

The VA Welcome Kit aims to solve the problem of veterans not knowing which benefits are available to them. This 26-page document is designed to easily guide vets new and old through available benefits and eligibility questions. Veterans and family members can get a copy any time on the VA website at: www.va.gov/welcome-kit. As always, if you would like some assistance navigating this document or your benefits, we’re happy to help.

