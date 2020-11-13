Cayuga County Vietnam vets chapter raising funds for memory wall

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704, of Cayuga County, is launching a fundraising campaign for its "In Memory" program.

The "In Memory" wall, which is part of the new Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument at Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus, honors Vietnam veterans who died from causes related to their service, such as Agent Orange, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance addiction.

"As a community we honor and remember these servicemen and commemorate their service and sacrifices on the 'In Memory' wall as a tribute to them," the chapter said in a news release.

To cover the costs of maintaining the wall, the chapter is selling copies of a DVD of the monument's dedication Sept. 19. Produced by Stephen Gage Productions, the DVD is $20, half of which will go to the "In Memory" program. The financial support will allow families of the veterans on the wall to avoid paying for the engraving of their loved ones' names.

Checks can be made out to VVA Chapter No. 704, P.O. Box 1484, Auburn, NY 13021. A phone number or email address should be included in order to arrange delivery.

