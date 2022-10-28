Cayuga County will light building green for veterans, offer discount list

The Cayuga County Legislature has passed a resolution to participate in Operation Green Light to recognize veterans during the Veterans Day holiday.

As part of the national effort, the Cayuga County Office Building at 160 Genesee St. will be illuminated with green spotlights from Monday, Nov. 7, through Sunday, Nov. 13.

Local residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by changing a bulb to a green one. Participants are encouraged to continue shining the light as long as they'd like, and share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

"By shining a green light, Cayuga County government, businesses and residents will let veterans know they are appreciated," said Kevin Swab, director of the Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency, in a news release.

Another goal of the effort is raising awareness of the challenges faced by veterans and the resources available to them and their families at the county, state and federal levels. The Cayuga County Clerk's Office's Return the Favor program, for instance, makes veterans aware of local businesses that offer discounts. The list is available online or by visiting the clerk's or Veterans Service Agency offices.

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/365/veterans-return-the-favor-program or call (315) 253-1271.