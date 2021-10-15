 Skip to main content
Cayuga County workshop will address topic of leasing land to solar companies

Solar Panels
Deposit Photos

Farmers and rural landowners in Cayuga County are invited to an upcoming educational program about the prospect of leasing land to solar energy companies.

The meeting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Natural Resource Center, 7413 County House Road, Sennett. It costs $12 per person, and includes light refreshments.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga will host the program, which will consist of several live webinars with industry experts on topics like the solar development process, negotiating contracts, municipal regulations and more. There will also be Q&A and discussion periods, with an hour break for lunch at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, or to register, call Peggy Lillie at (315) 255-1183.

