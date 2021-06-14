Cayuga County youth demonstrate against tobacco industry

Youth from Cayuga and Onondaga counties with the Reality Check tobacco education program demonstrated against some of the industry's most influential executives and shareholders recently.

Along with more than 300 other youth from across the state, as well as Nebraska, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Arkansas, Delaware, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Idaho, the local Reality Check youth challenged Altria Group, one of the world's largest tobacco corporations, on its marketing tactics. In previous years, the youth gathered in person outside the group's shareholder's meeting in Richmond, Virginia. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demonstration took place online during the last week of May using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The goal of the Reality Check demonstration was to engage others with facts about the tobacco industry, including the ways it produces and markets its products. The youth used seven truths to challenge Altria Group, such as "e-cigarettes and vaping are not healthy," "the tobacco industry values profit over people" and "minority populations have been targeted by the tobacco industry for decades."

For more information, visit realitycheckofny.org.

