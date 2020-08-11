Cayuga County youth participate in virtual fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cayuga County youth submitted more than 70 projects in 10 animal science and youth building categories for the Virtual 4-H Fair this summer. The virtual fair was held in place of the Cayuga County Fair, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members submitted photos or videos of the projects they completed, giving them an opportunity to showcase the result of their hard work. Slideshows of the work are available on the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension Facebook page at facebook.com/ccecayuga. Cayuga County 4-H is the primary youth development program of the local extension.

Youth who participated in the virtual fair were: Jeffery C., Marissa B., Audrey B., Greta S., Lorelei M., Liam T., Adara T., Gavin T., Trista L., Zachary O., Lena W., Grace B., Cennedi M., Norah M., Brooke H., Charlotte M., Morgan J., Kailey K., Madison K., MacKenzie R., Amelya D., Arabella F., Alexis F., Kennedy S. and Cassie W.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

