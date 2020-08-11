You have permission to edit this article.
Cayuga County youth participate in virtual fair
EDUCATION

Cayuga County youth participate in virtual fair

Cayuga County Fair 4.JPG

Samantha Miller, of Aurora, talks to her cow during judging at the Cayuga County Fair in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County youth submitted more than 70 projects in 10 animal science and youth building categories for the Virtual 4-H Fair this summer. The virtual fair was held in place of the Cayuga County Fair, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members submitted photos or videos of the projects they completed, giving them an opportunity to showcase the result of their hard work. Slideshows of the work are available on the Cayuga County Cornell Cooperative Extension Facebook page at facebook.com/ccecayuga. Cayuga County 4-H is the primary youth development program of the local extension.

Youth who participated in the virtual fair were: Jeffery C., Marissa B., Audrey B., Greta S., Lorelei M., Liam T., Adara T., Gavin T., Trista L., Zachary O., Lena W., Grace B., Cennedi M., Norah M., Brooke H., Charlotte M., Morgan J., Kailey K., Madison K., MacKenzie R., Amelya D., Arabella F., Alexis F., Kennedy S. and Cassie W.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

Lifestyles

