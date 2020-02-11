Cayuga County youth take part in food contest
EDUCATION

Cayuga County youth take part in food contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Produced in NY

Madison Kalet takes part in Produced in NY, a program for Cayuga County 4-H youth.

 Provided

Cayuga County 4-H youth participated in the annual Produced in NY food contest Jan. 11 and Feb. 10. 

The contest sees children demonstrate food preparation, safety and presentation skills as they prepare a recipe that contains at least one cup of New York-produced ingredients. Youth must research nutrition information and the origins of ingredients.

The following youth successfully completed their Produced in NY presentations: Marissa Bartholomew, Audrey Bartholomew, Chase Allnut, Hazel Tones, Jeffrey Carmichael, Katie Dristle, Greta Staehr, Madison Kalet, Kailey Kalet, Alexandra Lajo Leonardi, Cody Manitta, Zachary Oswald and Caroline Zabriskie. 

Marissa and Audrey Bartholomew, Carmichael, Dristle, Madison and Kailey Kalet, Leonardi, Manitta and Zabriskie received exceptional scores, qualifying them to compete at Produced in NY at the New York State Fair.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News