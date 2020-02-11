Cayuga County youth take part in food contest

Cayuga County 4-H youth participated in the annual Produced in NY food contest Jan. 11 and Feb. 10.

The contest sees children demonstrate food preparation, safety and presentation skills as they prepare a recipe that contains at least one cup of New York-produced ingredients. Youth must research nutrition information and the origins of ingredients.

The following youth successfully completed their Produced in NY presentations: Marissa Bartholomew, Audrey Bartholomew, Chase Allnut, Hazel Tones, Jeffrey Carmichael, Katie Dristle, Greta Staehr, Madison Kalet, Kailey Kalet, Alexandra Lajo Leonardi, Cody Manitta, Zachary Oswald and Caroline Zabriskie.

Marissa and Audrey Bartholomew, Carmichael, Dristle, Madison and Kailey Kalet, Leonardi, Manitta and Zabriskie received exceptional scores, qualifying them to compete at Produced in NY at the New York State Fair.

For more information, visit blogs.cornell.edu/ccecayuga.

