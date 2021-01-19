Cayuga County youth tractor course to begin in March

The 4-H Youth Development Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County will offer youth tractor safety certification classes beginning Monday, March 29.

The Hazardous Occupation in Agriculture Law requires youth ages 14 to 16 to have at least 24 hours of tractor safety and maintenance instruction in order to drive a tractor on a farm that isn't owned by their parents. It will be the only course in Cayuga County to certify youth this year.

Classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through May 3 and 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8; attendance at all is mandatory for certification.

The course is $45, which can be waived in certain circumstances, and preregistration is required. The class size will be limited. The registration deadline is March 15.

For more information, call (315) 255-1183 or visit reg.cce.cornell.edu.

