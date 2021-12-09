Cayuga County's Hibercation tourism campaign returning

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism is once again promoting its Hibercation campaign, which encourages locals and tourists to cure their cabin fever with a cozy winter getaway in the area.
“The falling snow, the cozy inns, the festive shops and restaurants create the perfect atmosphere for snuggling and reconnecting,” said Claire Dunlap, the office's marketing manager, in a news release.
The campaign lasts from Jan. 15 to March 15. Local hotels, breweries and other businesses are offering packages, specials and discounts as part of the campaign.
For more information, visit tourcayuga.com/finger-lakes-hibercation.