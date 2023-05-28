Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Cayuga Film Festival is now accepting submissions for its third year.

Documentary, fiction, experimental and animated films from high school and college students, and emerging and experienced filmmakers of any age, are welcome.

The theme for the documentary category is human rights, as Auburn "has a deep history of championing equal rights with forward-thinking leadership," the festival said in a news release, citing "notable figures such as abolitionist Harriet Tubman, New York state Sen. William Seward and inventor Theodore Case, which inspired our Documentary Human Rights Award."

Films must be made after July 1, 2022, in New York state or by New York state residents.

The submission deadline is July 1. Early bird submission fees are free for high school categories and $15 for older, and regular submission fees are $10 for high school categories and $20 for older.

Winners will be notified Oct. 1, and the festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 4, at Auburn Public Theater. There will be a Q&A with attending filmmakers and an awards ceremony.

Films can be submitted at filmfreeway.com/cayugafilmfestival.

For more information, email cayugafilmfestival@gmail.com or visit cayugafilmfestival.com.