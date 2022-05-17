 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FILM

Cayuga Film Festival announces 2022 contest

Film

Young and new filmmakers are honored at the first Cayuga Film Festival at Auburn Public Theater in October.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The Cayuga Film Festival will return for its second year this October.

Created by Cayuga Community College in partnership with Auburn Public Theater, the festival is accepting submissions from high school and college students, as well as emerging filmmakers, across New York state. Categories include documentaries, experimental, fiction and animated. The theme for the documentary category is human rights in honor of Auburn's history of championing them.

Films made after July 1, 2021, are eligible for the festival. The submission deadline is July 1, 2022. To submit, visit filmfreeway.com/cayugafilmfestival. Selections will be announced Oct. 1.

An in-person festival will be held (COVID-19 permitting) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Auburn Public Theater, followed by an awards ceremony for the festival's 2021 and 2022 winners.

For more information, visit cayugafilmfestival.com or follow @cayugafilmfestival on Facebook or Instagram.

