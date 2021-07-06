Cayuga, Finger Lakes colleges to offer Young Entrepreneurs Academy

Cayuga Community College is partnering with Finger Lakes Community College to offer the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, or YEA! to area students in grades 6-12 beginning in October.

The 20-week program takes students through the steps of researching, funding and launching a business or nonprofit, as well as pitching it to investors. Students do not need to have an idea for their business or nonprofit at the time of enrollment, and can work independently or with a partner.

Virtual information sessions about YEA! will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays in July and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in August. To attend, email yea@flcc.edu.

“YEA! is a supportive program with a track record of helping students launch successful enterprises while also strengthening the educational, business and leadership skills that will help students succeed in their future endeavors,” program manager LaToya Collins said in a news release. “Our information sessions will outline how the program supports students, challenges them, and the benefits it offers in the short- and long-term.”

YEA! classes will take place in-person and online from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays except for holidays and school vacations.