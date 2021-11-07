 Skip to main content
Cayuga Habitat announces application window for home buyers

Helping Habitat

Workers from GE Inspection Technologies helped Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity rehabilitate the home at 6 Adams St.

 Provided

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity has announced the opening of a new application window for income-eligible households seeking to become homebuyers.

Applications for the nonprofit's Homebuyer Program will be accepted through Nov. 19. Applicants who meet the initial criteria will be required to complete an orientation that highlights Habitat's organizational history, home ownership model, sweat equity requirements and more. Applicants who complete the orientation will be assigned a mentor to assist them along the path to home ownership.

The program provides a "hand up, not a hand out" to low-income, first-time home buyers, Habitat said in a news release. Partner families work alongside friends, family and volunteers to build or rehabilitate homes, contributing 250 hours of "sweat equity" to offset the cost of the purchase. Habitat considers need, ability to pay and willingness to partner when selecting partner families.

For more information, visit cayugahabitat.org/homeownership or contact Executive Director Tricia Kerr at (315) 255-1427 or trish.kerr@cayugahabitat.org.

