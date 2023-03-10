The Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn and the Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood are looking for docents.

The Howland Stone Store Museum will hold a docent informational meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. Procedures for both buildings will be discussed along with safety information and new displays. The buildings will be open to the public Saturday, April 29, through Sunday, Oct. 15. For more information, call Karen Speck at (315) 303-2145.

The Cayuga Museum is also looking for volunteers and storytellers to help revitalize tours of its Case Research Laboratory.

The tours, a popular experience at the Auburn museum, take visitors through the former greenhouse transformed into a lab where Theodore Case and his team of scientists worked to develop sound-on-film technology in the early 20th century. The tours have remained mostly unchanged for the last 30 years, the museum said in a news release. But last year, the museum hired new curator Haley Boothe to explore new research and write a more expansive story about the lab, which the museum hopes to bring to fruition with a team of docents.

Docents will conduct tours and be required to memorize information about the lab and individuals who worked there, and answer questions about the lab and museum. They may also be required to transcribe during downtime. The volunteer position will require moderate physical activity, such as standing, walking and speaking for an hour, climbing stairs and occasionally lifting materials less than 40 pounds. They are expected to be available at least two hours a week, and benefits will include a free copy of "Breaking the Silence on Film" and free museum membership.

Docent applications are due Wednesday, March 15, and the museum expects to have the team ready by the lab's reopening on April 1.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org/opportunities.