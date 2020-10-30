Cayuga Lake network to host hydrilla presentation

The Zoom presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a welcome by the network's executive director, Hilary Lambert. Michael Greer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present a report on Aurora and Ithaca projects on the lake, Robert Johnson of Racine-Johnson Aquatic Ecologists will present about the south end of the lake, Kathryn (Des Jardin) Monacelli, hydrilla project manager with the Finger Lakes Institute, will present about hydrilla work in the lake and beyond, and a Q&A and fall presentation announcement will conclude the afternoon at around 4 p.m.