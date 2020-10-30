Cayuga Lake network to host hydrilla presentation

The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network will host an afternoon of presentations about hydrilla in Cayuga Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The Zoom presentation will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a welcome by the network's executive director, Hilary Lambert. Michael Greer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will present a report on Aurora and Ithaca projects on the lake, Robert Johnson of Racine-Johnson Aquatic Ecologists will present about the south end of the lake, Kathryn (Des Jardin) Monacelli, hydrilla project manager with the Finger Lakes Institute, will present about hydrilla work in the lake and beyond, and a Q&A and fall presentation announcement will conclude the afternoon at around 4 p.m.
The meeting is co-sponsored by the Cayuga Lake Watershed Intermunicipal Organization.
The presentation is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required to receive the link to the presentation.
For more information, or to RSVP, email programs@cayugalake.org.
