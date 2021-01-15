Cayuga Lake research project receives local support

The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network recently received support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation and Seneca Meadows to continue water quality monitoring efforts in tributaries of the northern Cayuga Lake watershed.

The funding will also allow the network to collaborate with Drs. Hyatt Green and Michael Schummer of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry on novel microbial source tracking, the college said in a news release.

The tracking will help the team determine if bacteria associated with nutrient events like harmful algal blooms comes from humans, manure or wildlife, which will aid in the preservation of the Finger Lakes for users.

"The missing piece in improving water quality has been microbial source tracking, which provides a powerful tool to determine potential sources of nutrients entering the lake,” Schummer said.

“We have some idea what tributaries contribute high levels of nutrients,” Green added, “but the next question is what to do about it because preventing agricultural runoff is very different from preventing leaky septic tanks.”

