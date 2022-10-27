 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga Lake Wine Trail announces Holiday Shopping Spree

Holiday Shopping Spree

Bartender Matt Palmieri at Knapp Winery in Romulus serves a sample of wine to a patron in 2013 as part of the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail's Holiday Shopping Spree.

 The Citizen file

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail has announced the return of its Holiday Shopping Spree event, which will take place the weekends of Nov. 19-20 and Dec. 3-4 along the trail.

Participants will be able to choose from preplanned itineraries consisting of six of the trail's wineries. Each stop will feature festive dishes paired with wine and additional wine tastings. Dishes include maple pumpkin bread pudding, creamy chicken chili and hot honey cornbread with cranberry pulled pork. Recipes from all 12 participating wineries, a souvenir wine glass and an ornament will be available to take home as well.

“We’re particularly excited about this year’s event because we’ve partnered with a local glass studio to create our ornament this year.” said Katherine Chase, the trail's executive director, in a news release.

“Instead of handing out a bunch of smaller ornaments, we’ve decided to create one bigger, nicer keepsake ornament and have enlisted the hands of Rodi Rovner of Hands-on Glass Studio in Corning. She’s creating an ornament that will be beautiful and will want to be displayed for years to come, with the memory of this event on their minds each time it’s hung.”

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit cayugawinetrail.com.

